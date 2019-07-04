Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shares post as The Fault In Our Stars completes five years

bollywood

A new motion poster of the Hindi remake, Dil Bechara, has been released, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film, which also features Rockstar actress Sanjana Sanghi, will hit the big screens on November 29, 2019.

The Fault In Our Stars

Popular Hollywood comedy-drama flick The Fault in Our Stars has today completed five years and a new motion poster of its Hindi remake Dil Bechara has been released, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film, which also features Rockstar actress Sanjana Sanghi, will hit the big screens on November 29, 2019.

Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a post about the movie. She wrote, "5 years ago, I never thought I'd get the opportunity to be a part of Gus and Hazel's incredible love story. So grateful for #TheFaultInOurStars and uncontainably excited to bring to you #DilBechara this November with tons of love!"

The poster has the words 'Same universe, different stars' written on top, where the lead characters are seen looking lost in love. The semi-animated motion poster shows Rajput sitting on the bike with the leading lady, Sanjana Sanghi, who's holding him tightly from the back.

In the end, the popular poster of The Fault in Our Stars featuring actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort is also visible. The upcoming film, which is being directed by Mukesh Chhabra, was earlier titled as Kizzie Aur Manny. Other than Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi the film will also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty celebrates 'happiest' birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI