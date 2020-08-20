Dil Bechara co-actor Sahil Vaid recalls the promise Sushant Singh Rajput never kept

Actor Sahil Vaid, who played the best friend of Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, recalls the promise the late actor never kept. On an emotional note, Sahil said: "I'll remember him as the guy who broke his promise. He had promised me that he would go on a bike ride with me. I don't blame him. He was a busy man. He had a lot of people around him. But he made me buy a motorcycle! I'll always feel my motorcycle as incomplete without that ride with him."

Like the rest of Bollywood, Sahil welcomes a CBI probe into Sushant's death because his very first reaction on hearing about the latter's demise was that this couldn't be a suicide. Sahil recalled that when the news of Sushant committing suicide on June 14 came out, he initially thought it was fake news.

"It came as a shock and for a good half an hour, I felt it was fake news. Even today if you ask me, did he do it, I would say no," Sahil told IANS.

"I have actually seen a lot of people who are disturbed but Sushant was nowhere near. If he was, then he was good at hiding it but I don't think anybody on this planet is so good at hiding so much. But then again, I am not an expert. In my opinion, I would say no. I didn't see anything wrong with the guy," said Sahil.

Now with the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe on Wednesday, he feels "very happy".

"It is going to be investigated properly. My first reaction was that I don't feel this is a suicide. He was not the kind of person who would do something like this. So I have always had questions in my heart," said Sahil.

"It's not just his family, friends and fans but also his co-actors who deserve a closure," he added.

Sahil met Sushant thanks to "Dil Bechara", which turned out to be the latter's last film.

"I was aware of his work. The first time I met him was at the Mukesh Chhabra casting company office where we did our first reading. I felt like he was a mirror image of me. Everybody felt that he was a mirror image of them. That's an amazing quality to have -- as an actor, being a person who can make other people feel comfortable," he said.

"He didn't mind making a fool of himself to make another person smile. At the same time he was not the kind of person who you would be taken for a ride. He was a correct balance of 'don't mess with me, you wanna be friends with me, I will be friends with you for all my life' kind of a person," Sahil summed up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever