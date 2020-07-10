Dil Bechara song: Sushant Singh Rajput spreads love and joy in this catchy track

It's strange to think that Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. It's bitter-sweet to see him on the screen once more, dancing on stage, doing all his usual shenanigans, and bringing a smile to your face. The makers of Dil Bechara, which is Sushant's last film and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's big Bollywood debut, have just dropped the title track of the film.

Watch the video of Dil Bechara below:

Composed, produced, arranged and sung by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara's lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film will be released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform, too, announced the title track release on Twitter: Manny knocked his way into Kizie's life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, @arrahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick."

Dil Bechara's title track was choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. Speaking about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on the song, Khan shared, "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him."

Director Mukesh Chhabra added, "Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

