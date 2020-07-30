Dil Bechara star Sahil Vaid on Sushant: He always let people in; wouldn't think they would hurt him some day

Sahil Vaid has numerous reasons that make Dil Bechara special for him. Whether it's the off-screen camaraderie with his co-stars late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi or his director Mukesh Chabra or for reliving the golden days of college once again where he got the chance to channel his inner teenage spirit yet again. Recently the actor has finally shared his biggest reason on why the movie has turned out to be very special for him.

In an exclusive interview to mid-day's Supriya Nair, Vaid explained why the film is very special for him. "I had films come out before. Be it Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania or Badrinath Ki Dulhania, but something was amiss. We all know what that is. Maybe I have grown up. Maybe, I have matured out in the making of this film, or maybe it’s about the circumstances or for all the love it is getting."

He continues, "At the back of my mind I also know why all this love. The whole lot is for Sushant Singh Rajput. I am someone who believes celebrating on merit. But unfortunately, we will never find out what response would have got otherwise. But one thing that never changes is that Dil Bechara is and will always remain a beautiful film".

Check out the full interview here:

When asked about the most beautiful memory he shared with the late actor, Sahil said, "If I tell you about my one memory, then the other one will feel left out. Every moment now that I think back, every moment I had spent with him will always remain cherished in my life". The actor admitted that his relationship with Sushant started on a love-and-hate note, but later one they "just found each other". I and Sushant had already became "buddies" at the end of the first day.

The best aspect of Sushant Singh? "He always let people in. There was no gatekeeper to his emotions. If he liked someone, he would just let the person know. He wouldn’t think that the person would hurt him some day".

Also Read: Dil Bechara Movie Review - This Sadness Will Last Forever

The actor also recalled his last conversation with the late actor. "The last conversation I had with him was a little fight. I had told him that I had dubbed Sonchiriya for him in the Hindi version. He told me that the actors were against dubbing. I said I don't know. The makers gave me a letter with your signature giving me permission to dub. I told him that Sonchiriya is one of his best performance to date. I told him that by far this is the best of you I had seen. Then he put his hand on my shoulders, squeezed him and said, "Thank you. Thank you for telling me"".

Sahil had earlier worked with star kids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and also with non-star kids like Sushant. When asked about the difference in working with them, Sahil said, "All of them are talented. This industry instead of dividing between insiders and outsiders should be divided into talented and hard-working people and not-so-talented and not-so-hard-working people. Talent is not a gift. It's something that you can work on. If you don't believe in hard work, you don't deserve here."

Several Bollywood celebrities also got emotional when Sushant Singh Rajput appeared on the screen for one last time. Sushant's memorable scenes and dialogues captured the minds of several B-towners who took to social media to express their feelings.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news