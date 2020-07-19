Dil Bechara: The new song, Khulke Jeene Ka, is all about living life to the fullest

There has to be something about the melody of AR Rahman that immediately haunts you. The songs of Dil Bechara, the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, are not only full of melody but also convey different messages with their different lyrics. This kind of lyrical magic was missing in the songs for a long time.

The new song, Khulke Jeena Ka, is about living life to the fullest. It shows different montages of the hero and the heroine and how they spend moments of fun and passion together. Have a look at the song right here:

The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, and is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24! The trailer received overwhelming response not only from Rajput's fans but also the Hindi film industry. The same is expected to happen with the film! All the songs of the film that have released so far have been loved by the audiences, let's see how does the next song turn out be.

