Dil Bechara: There's one more character in the film apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi

Director Mukesh Chhabra has one more character in his film Dil Bechara apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi that he talks about very fondly. It's the bike with a side car that is seen very often in the film.

Describing the bike Mukesh says, "Our film actually has this bike, which is Manny's bike and it has a side car, so we used to keep singing songs from the movie and taking the bike for a spin. The weather in Jamshedpur was so unpredictable, it suddenly used to rain and we loved running out in to the rain like small kids."

He adds about his friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, "We actually used to always be other’s stress buster. Whenever we used to get an opportunity we used to dance and sing on set."

Celebrate life with this soulful love story, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news