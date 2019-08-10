Dil Chahta Hain completes 18 years: Farhan Akhtar says 'Thank you for the love'

bollywood

Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Chahta Hai (2001). The image has been sourced from mid-day archives

Though it's 18 years since its release, Dil Chahta Hai is still one of the most loved coming-of-age dramas. The film features a starry cast that includes Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film also marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar.

On Saturday, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and shared a throwback poster of his directorial debut. He captioned it, "18 years on.....Thank you for the love".

Released on July 24, 2001, Dil Chahta Hai was based on the bond between three best friends, played by Aamir, Saif, and Akshaye. It traces their journey from their carefree college days to becoming mature and responsible adults. The film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year.

Dil Chahta Hai was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment.

On the work front, Farhan last produced his sister Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy, which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

It will premiere at TIFF on September 13, 2019. The Toronto film festival is touted to be one of the largest and prestigious film festivals. Out of 20 films, The Sky Is Pink managed to bag its place to this coveted film festival.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink is the incredible love story of a couple – Aditi and Niren Chaudhary - spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter – Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11, 2019.

