Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song: Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla look deep in love

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Mubarakan actress Neha Sharma feature in the video of the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The song is a melodious rendition of love and passion, and the chemistry between Sid and Neha is almost palpable!

The song has been sung by the Kar Gayi Chull hitmaker Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. The music is composed and produced by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Rana.

Watch the video of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya below:

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is a beautiful composition that shows the passionate relationship between Sidharth and Neha, and the two seem completely at ease with each other in the video. It's a slow and catchy track that is sure to become the love anthem for many couples out there!

Sidharth Shukla became a sought-after name after his successful stint on Bigg Boss 13. While he was one of the most controversial contestants of the season, he also had a lot of popular support for the way he played his tasks. Sid ended up being the winner of Bigg Boss 13, while Kashmiri model Asim Riaz was the runner-up.

Sidharth's chemistry with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill was most-talked-about. The pair was recently seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga. Sung and composed by Darshan Raval, the lyrics of the song were penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made headlines thanks to their antics and PDA on Bigg Boss 13. The couple was widely regarded as one of the cutest on television, and fans across the country wanted them to get together in real life.

Talking about Neha Sharma, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Crook. She was later seen in films like Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Tum Bin II.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, a revenge drama. The film also stars Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Pulkit Samrat, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane among others.

