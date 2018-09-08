Dilbag Singh takes over as new Jammu and Kashmir's police chief

national

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer from the state, took over as the new police chief at a simple ceremony. He continues to hold the charge of Director-General (Prisons)

Former DGP S P Vaid passes on the baton as Dilbag Singh takes over, at the police headquarters, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Dilbag Singh took over as the new DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police yesterday after his predecessor S P Vaid, caught in a verbal duel with the new state administration, was shunted out and posted as transport commissioner.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer from the state, took over as the new police chief at a simple ceremony. He continues to hold the charge of Director-General (Prisons). It was believed that the reason behind the sudden transfer of Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was continuous friction over interference in police work by state's bureaucracy.

Vaid expressed satisfaction that he was able to serve the people. "I'm thankful to God that he gave me this opportunity... I'm grateful to police, security agencies, and people of state for their support and their faith in me. My best wishes to the new DGP," he said. "My only concern is the youth, which is dying, and unnecessary loss of human life. The sooner it ends, the better it would be."

JK govt in SC

The J&K government approached the SC yesterday to explain the reason behind appointing an interim DGP in the state without consulting the UPSC, as mandated by the apex court this July, officials said. The matter is likely to be taken up on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever