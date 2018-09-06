Dilip Kumar is 'completely fine', say doctors at Lilavati Hospital

bollywood

Dilip Kumar

Actor Dilip Kumar has once again been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West with a chest infection. He is said to be in stable condition and a team of doctors comprising of a chest physician and a neurologist is supervising him.

His wife Saira Banu tweeted saying, "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers."

Ajaykumar Pandey, vice president, Lilavati Hospital, said the actor was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, "He has been admitted for a regular check-up and is completely fine. He wasn't keeping well so was taken to the hospital. We will soon release an official statement after his diagnosis."

