Dilip Kumar, Manager Chaurasiya among those fighting elections in Delhi

Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: Dilip Kumar and Manager Chaurasiya are among the candidates who have filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. According to the affidavit submitted, Kumar is the son of one Ram Iqbal and is the resident of Molerband Extension area near Badarpur Border.

This 44-year-old namesake of the famed Bollywood actor has thrown his hat in the ring for the South Delhi constituency. Twelve candidates, 10 from "unrecognised parties" and two Independents, submitted their papers on Tuesday, the first day of nomination submission. Kumar has filed his nomination for Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal, while another candidate Sugreev (50), is trying his luck as an Independent from the East Delhi constituency.

The nominations also include another quirky name, one Manager Chaurasiya, who will fight North East constituency on a ticket from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) party. Delhi, which has seven parliamentary constituencies, will vote on May 12. The seven constituencies are -- New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk. Of the 12 nominations received so far, three each were received for East Delhi and New Delhi seats, two each for Chandni Chowk and West Delhi and one each for North East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies.

