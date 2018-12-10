Dilip Kumar to turn 96 on December 11

bollywood

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of the hospital this year due to a chest infection

Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar turns 96 on December 11. Wife Saira Banu has planned to make it special for him. Like last year, she has planned a get together with family and friends.

We will wait for the snapshots to be shared on social media. The legend had been in and out of the hospital this year due to a chest infection.

Dilip Kumar's wife and actress Saira Banu has been by his side. The 95-year-old actor has suffered from respiratory issues in the past and has sought treatment for the problem. A few odd months ago, actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan had visited ailing Dilip Kumar at the latter's Bandra residence. Actress Priyanka Chopra had also paid a visit to the legendary actor.

Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in Jwar Bhata. His career has spanned over six decades. He was also seen in films like Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. As an actor, he last graced the silver screen in 1998's Qila.

