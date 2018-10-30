Dilip Kumar's family friend rubbishes all reports on his ill health

bollywood

Faisal Farooqui rubbished a couple of reports claiming that Dilip Kumar was being treated for the ailment at his residence

Dilip Kumar

A family friend of screen legend Dilip Kumar, Faisal Farooqui Monday refuted reports that the actor has again contracted "lung infection". The 95-year-old actor was last month admitted to a hospital for treatment for mild pneumonia.

Farooqui rubbished a couple of reports claiming that Kumar was being treated for the ailment at his residence. "This news is not true. @TheDilipKumar is fine. Pls don't spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahab is doing well- at home in the company of his loved ones. -FF," he tweeted from the actor's official Twitter account.

This news is not true. @TheDilipKumar is fine. Pls don’t spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahab is doing well- at home in the company of his loved ones. -FF https://t.co/1jB2JGag6K — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 29, 2018

Dear @Spotboye pls refrain from mischievous posting and fake commentary abt @TheDilipKumar’s health. Saab is doing well. -FF https://t.co/RScQ2uqJwu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 29, 2018

Farooqui also called out an online portal for spreading "mischievous posting and fake commentary" about Kumar's health.

Dilip Kumar's wife and actress Saira Banu has been by his side. The 95-year-old actor has suffered from respiratory issues in the past and has sought treatment for the problem. A few odd months ago, actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan had visited ailing Dilip Kumar at the latter's Bandra residence. Actress Priyanka Chopra had also paid a visit to the legendary actor.

Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in Jwar Bhata. His career has spanned over six decades. He was also seen in films like Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. As an actor, he last graced the silver screen in 1998's Qila.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI