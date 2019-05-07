Dilip Vengsarkar: Fantastic chance for India to win World Cup

cricket

In 1983, playing in his second match of the competition, Vengsarkar was hit on the face by a Malcolm Marshall delivery which put him out of action for a good part of the tournament

Dilip Vengsarkar

The experience of figuring in three World Cups and being chairman of selectors for India's 2007 World Cup team has probably caused Dilip Vengsarkar to stay away from predicting who will win the coveted trophy on July 14 this year.

"To be honest with you, I can't predict who will win the final," he remarked yesterday at the launch of the T20 Mumbai League for whom he is a mentor. However, Vengsarkar added: "India has a fantastic chance to win the Cup. They will definitely be in the Last 4. We have potential and all players are in form."

When he got fit, the team was already settled. Hence, Vengsarkar watched the epic final from the Lord's dressing room. In 1987, he suffered a bout of food poisoning which prevented him from being part of the semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium.

