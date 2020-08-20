Dilip Vengsarkar on receiving stand at Wankhede: Very emotional feeling and a great honour

Former India and Mumbai captain Dilip Vengsarkar has said that he is honoured to have a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium named after him. At Tuesday's Apex Council meeting, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) decided to name the North Stand after Vengsarkar.

"It is a very emotional feeling and a great honour. The Wankhede Stadium has been my home ground and MCA is my home association, so this makes it extra special. I would like to thank the Apex Council. Thanks also to my India and Mumbai colleagues, and representatives of all MCA affiliated clubs for their support when I was a MCA administrator," Vengsarkar told mid-day on Wednesday.

Vengsarkar, who figured in 116 Tests and 129 ODIs, is best known for his three consecutive centuries at Lord's, but the former chairman of selectors has fond memories of his knocks at the Wankhede too. In 17 Test innings, Vengsarkar scored 631 runs, including two centuries and as many half centuries.

"I played my first match at the Wankhede Stadium while it was still being built in 1974. It was a CK Nayudu Trophy match and I scored a century in it. I have played some inter-collegiate matches here too. My highest Ranji Trophy score of 284 against Madhya Pradesh [in 1991-92] also came at the Wankhede. The Test centuries against the West Indies [in 1983] and Australia [1986] at the Wankhede are also close to my heart. So, it's going to be very emotional to see my name on one of the stands at the Wankhede," he added.

