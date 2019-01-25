Dilip Vengsarkar to parents of school cricketers: Focus on education too

cricket

Citing the example of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, whose sexist comments on a TV show landed them in trouble with the BCCI, former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar advised parents of school cricketers to focus on their children's education.

"You [kids] have been wonderful cricketers. I would like to tell parents that the upbringing of a kid is very important. What happened to Hardik and Rahul should not happen to you. Education is very important," Vengsarkar said.

