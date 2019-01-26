Dilip Vengsarkar to skip MCA meeting

cricket

Mumbai captains from different eras have been invited by the CIC as part of their review process following Mumbai's dismal Ranji Trophy performance

Dilip Vengarkar

Former India captain Dilip Vengarkar will miss being a part of the January 29 meeting planned with the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) and the ad-hoc committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to discuss Mumbai cricket's way forward.

Mumbai captains from different eras have been invited by the CIC as part of their review process following Mumbai's dismal Ranji Trophy performance. Vengsarkar informed mid-day that he is not in town on the day the MCA has called for a meeting.

It is learnt that the CIC may invite former India captain and ex-chairman of India selection committee Sandeep Patil for the meeting. "The idea is to get Mumbai captains from each decade, starting from 1970s, to discuss the development plan for Mumbai cricket. There is also a plan to interact and involve coaches at grassroot level to put forward their ideas," a source said yesterday.

