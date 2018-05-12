Dilip Vengsarkar: Virat Kohli will boss England

Former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has high hopes from India skipper Virat Kohli to come out with flying colours on the much-awaited Test tour to England in August



Former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has high hopes from India skipper Virat Kohli to come out with flying colours on the much-awaited Test tour to England in August. Kohli will miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June and has signed up with Surrey to play Division One county championship to acclimatise to English conditions.

Kohli had a disastrous tour to England in 2014 when he averaged 13.50 in 10 Test innings. The failure was an eye-opener for Kohli, who stormed the Test world thereafter. All eyes will be on Kohli, the No. 2 Test batsman, as India and England kick off their campaign at Birmingham on August 1 .

"He (Kohli) is the best batsman in the world at the moment. In the last four years he has established himself as the No. 1 batsman, so we expect a lot of things from him and the England tour will be a big test for him. I am sure he will do well," Vengsarkar said on the sidelines of the announcement of the National School Cricket League of which he is the mentor.

He also backed Kohli's decision to skip the Afghanistan Test. "It is a good decision because he will get time to acclimatise to the conditions in England. I am sure he is very keen to do well," said Vengsarkar. Regarding India's chances of winning in England, Vengsarkar said: "I expect a lot because we have good fast bowlers with many options to explore. We should be able to beat England."

