Diljit Dosanjh extends support to farmers in their protest against the farm bills

Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting farmers in their protest against the farm bills, which makes them 'slaves of the capitalist'. The singer-actor has welcomed the decision of farmer organisations to hold a nationwide bandh today.

"25 september. We all withstand with the farmer community. Every single person of all age groups from Punjab is standing with the farmers. People calling it right to the bill passed, atleast try to talk to the farmers. Punjabi language has been eradicated from Government Languages in Jammu and Kashmir. What is this happening people? (sic)" Dosanjh posted on Instagram.

The Good Newwz actor has been posting updates on social media, supporting farmers. Here's a post that he shared a few days ago:

Three farm Bills - the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were recently passed by the parliament.

On the work front, Dosanjh released his latest single, G.O.A.T. His album recently topped Billboard's Top Triller Global chart.

