Diljit Dosanjh: It is trending in more than 20 countries

Sprawled across the Times Square is none other than Bollywood's Punjabi munda Diljit Dosanjh. As the singer-actor released his new album G.O.A.T, Dosanjh tells mid-day that the response has been phenomenal thus far. "It's been more than 18 years in the game. To be on the Times Square billboard fills my heart with pride. People have loved every track of the album; it is trending in more than 20 countries on YouTube and on other digital platforms in 26 countries. It's a proud moment to be on Kworb global ranking and to be called a global sensation by fans."

Dosanjh admits that the lockdown helped him invest more time in his music. "The lockdown helped me focus and finally release the album," says the actor and explains that his new songs trace his personal journey to stardom. "It's a deeply personal album. I had to ensure that the music came from a place of pure passion and love; and wasn't gratuitous. My journey is complete only when my fans are with me in it. I wanted to show gratitude to my fans and tell them that as an artiste, they mean the world to me."

