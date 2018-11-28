Diljit Dosanjh: Music will always be my first love

bollywood

As his new single makes waves, Diljit Dosanjh on straddling his singing and acting career

Diljit Dosanjh

Having successfully juggled his acting and singing career so far, Diljit Dosanjh says the balancing act can be surprisingly easy if one is clear about his priorities. As his new single, Jind Mahi, hits the airwaves, he reveals that music can never take a backseat for his acting ambitions.

"Acting has become an important part of my life in the past few years. [But] music will always be my first love. I have been fortunate to earn equal amount of love through both. I have to keep doing multiple things. That keeps me motivated," he smiles.

The love ballad features Banita Sandhu of October fame. Quiz him on the choice of female lead, and Dosanjh says, "Being a Punjabi, Banita suits the character well. Plus, we were initially planning to shoot the song in London. Since she resides in London, we were keen to rope her in."

On the acting front, Dosanjh has bagged a big-ticket film in Karan Johar's relationship drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. "I am excited about Good News. I had loved the script the moment I heard it."

