Diljit Dosanjh thinks Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, should have had a big screen release

Diljit Dosanjh joined Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to express their disappointment about the late actor's last film, Dil Bechara, getting a digital release.

On Tuesday, the singer-actor took to Insta and wrote that it should have been released in theatres as a tribute to Rajput. Though it has been announced that the film drops online, fans are hoping that the makers reverse their decision. Dosanjh, who had met SSR twice, refers to him as a "jaandaar banda."

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Actress Sanjana Sanghi makes her Bollywood debut with this film, while Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie.

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhabra said, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film."

