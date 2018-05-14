Diljit Dosanjh unveils poster of his next Hindi film Soorma
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh unveiled another poster of his upcoming Hindi film, Soorma. The 'Phillauri' star shared another poster of the movie on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "NEXT HINDI FILM #Soorma Releasing Worldwide #13thJuly @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani #ShaadAliSir @taapsee @Imangadbedi @flickersingh @IChitrangda @Shankar_Live."
Directed by Shaad Ali, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and is an Indian biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Sandeep Singh is an ace hockey player and an ex-captain of the Indian National Team. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on June 29.
