Diljit Dosanjh's music concerts in England help Soorma promotion

Diljit Dosanjh is on a tour of England with stage shows lined up in London, Birmingham, Leicester and Leeds among other places. His music concerts are doubling up as a platform to promote his upcoming film, Soorma, as well. In between belting out his Punjabi and Hindi tracks, Diljit has been talking about preparing for the film, which is a biopic on hockey champ Sandeep Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh, who will be next seen in Soorma a biopic on the legend Sandeep Singh, unveiled the new poster of the film at his UK concert. The actor has left no stone unturned in portraying India's ex-captain and hockey ace, Sandeep Singh, in the upcoming biopic Soorma.

He unveiled the poster at a sold-out show at Birmingham Arena with which he became the first Indian to sell so many tickets for the venue. Diljit Dosanjh is an international icon and has undergone intense physical training and diet changes to prepare for the role and for this, he was trained by Sandeep Singh himself.

