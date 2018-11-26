Diljit Dosanjh's releases new love ballad starring Banita Sandhu

music

Diljit Dosanjh's new love ballad starring October actress Banita Sandhu will make you love him even more!

Diljit Dosanjh and Banita Sandhu

Diljit Dosanjh is a performer par excellence, his popularity knows no bounds. Each time the singer-actor turns to a new project it sure shot turns gold. Having blessed the world with some incredible gems of songs including his last single El Sueno, his most memorable love song Do you Know, Putt Jatt Da and many others.

Diljit is back again in 2018 as we draw closer to the end of this year giving us again another memorable love song. Titled Jind Mahi, the song is a perfect ballad for the perfect romance with the video starring October famed, Banita Sandhu alongside him. The video has been shot in London earlier this year and the music has been given by Manni Sandhu.

Watch the song here



Speaking about the song, Diljit said, "I'm excited for the new song and I hope people and my fans will appreciate this song as much as they have in the past. I feel lucky that my music has been loved by so many and Jind Mahi is a special love ballad. The entire team behind the song is extremely talented and the video was shot in London. I'm thankful to Banita to have agreed to been a part of the video. She's a talented young girl and she fits in perfectly well to the song."

