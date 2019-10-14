Dilscoop, Palti, Helicopter: Bizarre shots in cricket!

When we think of Tillakaratne Dilshan (who is celebrating his 43rd birthday today), we can't help but think of the 'Dilscoop'. It's a shot that had fast bowlers across the world eating humble pie. Indeed, stopping Dilshan at his best was extremely difficult and he's won many matches for Sri Lanka. After him, many other batsman tried playing the Dilscoop (including Misbah Ul Haq in a crucial 2007 T20 World Cup final) with varying levels of success.

For those of you who miss watching the Sri Lankan opener play, here's a video that will make you take a walk down memory lane.

Like Dilshan, there have been other cricketers who have also unfollowed the coaching manual and invented their own innovative shots. Let's take a look at some of them.

MS Dhoni's helicopter shot

One of Dhoni's trademark shots, the helicopter shot is every batsman's answer to the yorker. If you can get it right, that is.

Kevin Pietersen's switch hit

Pietersen might not have made any fans with his tell-all autobiography, but he certainly gave us some gorgeous looking shots. His switch-hit is something we can watch all day, all night.

AB De Villiers' 360-degree hit

AB De Villiers has been called 'Mr. 360' and for good reason. Some of his shots for Royal Challengers Bangalore will leave you breathless. With supple wrists, great hand-eye coordination and inhuman strength, AB is definitely every bowler's worst nightmare.

Steve Smith's shot between the legs

Steve Smith runs by his own coaching manual. This exceptional shot could have been pulled off by no one other than him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates