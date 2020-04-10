DilSeThankYou: Akshay Kumar starts a chain to thank unsung heroes of COVID-19, celebs join in

In a fantastic and heartfelt initiative, Akshay Kumar has started a chain called Dil Se Thank You, where he has thanked all the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic, right from the police officers to medical practitioners to nurses who are risking their own lives to save others'. He held a placard that had Dil Se Thank You written on it.

He took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the same and what followed next was the support of a lot of other celebrities as well.

Have a look at his post here first:

Next in line was Mouni Roy, his Gold co-star, who also came forward to join the chain and thank everyone, fighting the virus day and night. Have a look:

Then came Maniesh Paul, who also wrote on the placard that he was holding- I copied Akshay Kumar sir. Take a look:

Paul had earlier paid his entire staff in advance so that they are not affected by this lockdown and a stop in their work and we believe it was really a very humble gesture. Now taking an initiative for thanking everyone who are still performing their duties amid the crisis is really a sweet gesture again.

Paltan actor Gurmeet Choudhary also came forward to keep the chain growing bigger and for the better. Have a look at his post right here:

Karisma Kapoor came up next and went a step ahead in terms of continuing the chain. Instead of holding a placard, she could be seen holding a tablet with the image of #DilSeThankYou visible on the screen. Hers was a rather unique way of thanking our heroes, have a look:

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also extended their support to people who deserve as much applause and appreciation as possible. First look at the actress' post:

And now have a look at Grover's post:

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh also came out and became a part of this chain that's only likely to get bigger in the coming days:

Bigg Boss 7 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan also thanked all the people who are trying their best to end the virus as soon as they can:

And after this came Shilpa Shetty, who not only held the placard with the aforementioned hashtag but also saluted the undying and unselfish spirits of these unsung heroes. She went on to say that we are safe because of these heroes, here is her heartfelt post:

Ishaan Khatter too stood out with the way he participated in the initiative, also thanking all the cleaning staff members and ration providers who are working to provide crucial and essential services, read it:

Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Akshay in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and is now working in his home-production Durgavati also came out in the support of these heroes and joined this much-needed chain, have a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari also asked us to thank them by staying home and became a part of the chain:

Diana Penty thanked the police force for always being there for the people and extended her side of the support:

Huma Qureshi, who shared the big screen with Akshay in Jolly LLB 2, also came out to extend the chain the actor has started with all his heart:

They say save the best for the last so we have done exactly that. Ekta Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha joined the chain but didn't upload just an image, they shared a video and gave a shoutout to the unsung heroes who are fighting the pandemic day and night. Don't miss it. First, have a look at Ekta's video with her father Jeetendra:

And then came Sonakshi's video where she took out her personal diary, wrote the hashtag, coloured it with sketch-pens and gave the message loud and clear, take a look:

This is a fantastic and very innovative and imaginative initiative that has been rightly spearheaded by Akshay Kumar. We expect more names in the coming days.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news