#DilSeThankYou: Akshay Kumar starts a chain to thank unsung heroes of COVID-19, celebs join in
On Instagram, Akshay Kumar has started a chain using the hashtag #DiSeThankYou to thank the unsung heroes fighting to end Coronavirus, and other stars have joined him in the chain!
In a fantastic and heartfelt initiative, Akshay Kumar has started a chain called Dil Se Thank You, where he has thanked all the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic, right from the police officers to medical practitioners to nurses who are risking their own lives to save others'. He held a placard that had Dil Se Thank You written on it.
He took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the same and what followed next was the support of a lot of other celebrities as well.
Have a look at his post here first:
Next in line was Mouni Roy, his Gold co-star, who also came forward to join the chain and thank everyone, fighting the virus day and night. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Name: Mouni Roy City: Mumbai Mere aur mere parivar ki taraf se Police, Doctors, nurses, other medical staffs, Nagar nigam ke workers, NGOs, Volunteers, Government officials, Teachers for distance learning, safaai karmachaaris, vendors, building guards ko Dil se ANEK ANEK DHANYAVADâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Thank you @akshaykumar sir for starting the chain xx
Then came Maniesh Paul, who also wrote on the placard that he was holding- I copied Akshay Kumar sir. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Name:Maniesh Paul City: Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police,Nagar Nigam ke workers,Doctors,Nurses,NGOs, Volunteers,government officials,safai karamchaaris,vendors,building ke gaurds ko #dilsethankyou ... @akshaykumar paajiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #mp #thankyou #blessed #bekind
Paul had earlier paid his entire staff in advance so that they are not affected by this lockdown and a stop in their work and we believe it was really a very humble gesture. Now taking an initiative for thanking everyone who are still performing their duties amid the crisis is really a sweet gesture again.
Paltan actor Gurmeet Choudhary also came forward to keep the chain growing bigger and for the better. Have a look at his post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Name : Gurmeet choudhary City : Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Thank u @akshaykumar sir for this initiative
Karisma Kapoor came up next and went a step ahead in terms of continuing the chain. Instead of holding a placard, she could be seen holding a tablet with the image of #DilSeThankYou visible on the screen. Hers was a rather unique way of thanking our heroes, have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @mumbaipolice for ur courage , determination and undying spirit to keep our city safe specially at this time. Also thank all the doctors , nurses , volunteers, ngo’s , government officials , vendors , building security for helping selflessly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ #dilsethankyou ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¡ #mumbaipolice
Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also extended their support to people who deserve as much applause and appreciation as possible. First look at the actress' post:
View this post on Instagram
Name - Bipasha Basu City - Mumbai Mere aur mere poore parivar waalo ki taraf se... #MaharashtraPolice #mumbaipolice @my_bmc , doctors, nurses, NGOs,Volunteers, Government officials, vendors , all essential service providing people,all security people, watchmen ... aap sabhi real life super heroes ko #dilsethankyou ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Praying for safety of all everyday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂJai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #coronawarriors #stayhome #staysafe #maharashtrapolice #mumbaipoliceheadquarters
And now have a look at Grover's post:
View this post on Instagram
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ± Name: Karan City: Mumbai Mere or meri family ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, Doctors, Nurses, NGOs, Volunteers, government officials, safai karmacharis, vendors, building security guards ko #dilsethankyou #maharashtrapolice #mumbaipolice #cpmumbaipolice @my_bmc #stayhome #staysafe #coronawarriors
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh also came out and became a part of this chain that's only likely to get bigger in the coming days:
View this post on Instagram
Name: Sunny Singh City: Mumbai Apne Aur Apne Pure Parivaar Ki Taraf Se... Hamaare Desh Ke Police, Nagar Nigam Ke Workers, Doctors & Nurses, NGOs, Volunteers, Government Officials, Vendors, Aur Watchmans Ko #DilSeThankYou! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Inspired by @akshaykumar Sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Bigg Boss 7 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan also thanked all the people who are trying their best to end the virus as soon as they can:
And after this came Shilpa Shetty, who not only held the placard with the aforementioned hashtag but also saluted the undying and unselfish spirits of these unsung heroes. She went on to say that we are safe because of these heroes, here is her heartfelt post:
View this post on Instagram
Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se #MumbaiPolice, #MaharashtraPolice, @my_bmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon. Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hainðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» . . . . . #IndiaFightsCorona #ThankYou #grateful #COVID19 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #savelives
Ishaan Khatter too stood out with the way he participated in the initiative, also thanking all the cleaning staff members and ration providers who are working to provide crucial and essential services, read it:
View this post on Instagram
#DilSeThankYou Thank you to our bravehearts - who are as of this moment putting their time, energy and even their own health on the line to give us ours. à¤ÂÂÂà¤ª à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥¤ #mumbaipolice #healthcareheroes AND a special mention to every cleaning staff member, every ration provider and everybody working to provide essential services at this crucial time âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Akshay in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and is now working in his home-production Durgavati also came out in the support of these heroes and joined this much-needed chain, have a look:
View this post on Instagram
To all our heroes working tirelessly trying to keep us safe, the ones that are staying away from their loved ones and homes so that we can have our loved ones around. The ones that are putting themselves at risk and still keeping our spirits up. You are our HEROES To all the front line workers - doctors, nurses, people running the essential services, delivery boys, volunteers helping with the pandemic, people working in our staff and our security personnel’s #DilSeThankYou #MaharashtraPolice #CPMumbaiPolice #MumbaiPolice @my_bmc #StayHome #StaySafe #CoronaWarriors
Aditi Rao Hydari also asked us to thank them by staying home and became a part of the chain:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Mumbai Police, all the state governments, health care workers and the Indian Police force for working so hard and keeping us safe. Let’s thank them by staying home. #DilSeThankYou to the #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice #CPMumbaiPolice @my_bmc #StayHome #StaySafe #CoronaWarriors
Diana Penty thanked the police force for always being there for the people and extended her side of the support:
Huma Qureshi, who shared the big screen with Akshay in Jolly LLB 2, also came out to extend the chain the actor has started with all his heart:
View this post on Instagram
I just wanna say... To all those fighting for us - the healthcare workers , essential service providers , cops , government official , volunteers #DilSeThankYou to @MaharashtraPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #StayHome #StaySafe #MaharashtraPolice #MumbaiPolice #CoronaWarriors #indiafightscorona ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³
They say save the best for the last so we have done exactly that. Ekta Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha joined the chain but didn't upload just an image, they shared a video and gave a shoutout to the unsung heroes who are fighting the pandemic day and night. Don't miss it. First, have a look at Ekta's video with her father Jeetendra:
View this post on Instagram
Aaaj badi raat hai! Ghar se dua mangiye n Hume dua mein yaaa rakhna! JAI MAHARASHTRA JAI HIND
And then came Sonakshi's video where she took out her personal diary, wrote the hashtag, coloured it with sketch-pens and gave the message loud and clear, take a look:
View this post on Instagram
While we are in the safety of our homes waiting for this phase to pass, doctors, healthcare workers, the police force, essential service providers, volunteers & government officials are leading the battle against Corona. Here is a #DilSeThankYou to all of them for taking care of us ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #stayhomestaysafe
This is a fantastic and very innovative and imaginative initiative that has been rightly spearheaded by Akshay Kumar. We expect more names in the coming days.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe