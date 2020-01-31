Dimaag ki batti jala de

A brief look at the anti-CAA protests will reveal how people are thinking out of the box to take the government to task, be it through clever posters, emotive poetry or hard-hitting music. And though a workshop this weekend has nothing to do with the protests, it will teach you the art of disruptive thinking so that you can challenge the status quo in your own way, too.

Ninad Phatarphekar of consultancy firm Transformavens will conduct the course and share with participants the tools needed for lateral thinking, helping them step out of their comfort zones. So join him as he also provides examples of famous people who have made a mark with their disruptive thinking.

On February 1, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

At BMA Knowledge Enrichment Facility, Podar House, Churchgate.

Call 7738149513

Cost Rs 3,540

