Dimitrov is the most handsome guy on tour, says Rafael Nadal

Nadal was also asked who he would pay to watch? "I can't name one. I like a lot of players and I love tennis, so there are a lot of players who do amazing things, and [Gael] Monfils is one of them I would buy ticket for," said the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, who is in America for the US Open, answered a plethora of questions for Chinese broadcaster Sina TV— including who he thought was the best looking player on tour. "[Grigor] Dimitrov," Nadal replied.

Meanwhile, last year, it was Dimitrov and this year, Andy Murray who called Feliciano Lopez the most handsome player.

