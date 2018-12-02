Dimitrov voted most good looking guy by tennis stars

tennis

Grigor Dimitrov

According to Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and John Isner, Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov is the most good looking guy on the ATP World Tour.

In a recent video shared by the ATP on YouTube, tennis players were asked who, according to them, is the most good looking player and Dimitrov got the most number of votes.

The ones who voted for Dimitrov were Nadal, Zverev and Isner. However, there were some who didn't agree. Swiss tennis great Roger Federer finds Jeremy Chardy handsome, while Milos Raonic feels it is Feliciano Lopez. And when Dimitrov was asked the same question, he replied: "I don't know. You should let the fans decide [chuckles]."

