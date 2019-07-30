Dimple Kapadia begins shooting for Christopher Nolan film Tenet in Estonia

hollywood

Wearing a white pantsuit with a shawl around her shoulders, Dimple Kapadia's lustrous locks are tied in a bun

Leaked photographs from the set of Christopher Nolan's Tenet in Estonia have made their way online. Dimple Kapadia, who features in a stellar role, is seen in conversation with the director. Netizens have been wondering if this is her look in the film.

Wearing a white pantsuit with a shawl around her shoulders, Kapadia's lustrous locks are tied in a bun. Nolan is guarded about his projects, so not much is known about the veteran actor's role. It is said to be an espionage thriller and will be shot in England, Italy and India. Kapadia's co-stars include John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

For the unversed, Mumbai-based talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats, who was the conduit between Dimple Kapadia and Christopher Nolan's casting team, told mid-day: "With someone like Nolan, who is secretive about his scripts, the brief provides little information on the role. For the audition, they don't give you a scene from the script. They [Nolan and team] had already seen her footage and had loved her work. When they saw her audition tape, Nolan and the casting director came around, and the rest is history."

Vats further added: "Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people, basis their taped auditions, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work."

Discussing her Bollywood work, Dimple made her debut with Bobby in 1973. After a decade of absence, she returned with Saagar, and then went on to prove her mettle in Aitbaar, Arjun, Rama Lakhan, Batwara, Kaash, Rudaali and Lekin.

Dil Chahta Hai, Luck by Chance, What The Fish and Finding Fanny are some of the offbeat films Dimple chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in Welcome Back. In an earlier interview to IANS, Dimple had spoken of her unusual choice of films.

Talking about the film Tenet, it is being shot in seven countries, using a mix of Imax and 70mm film. The producers of the film are Nolan and Emma Thomas, whereas Thomas Hayslip is said to serve as executive producer.

The team also includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Goransson.

