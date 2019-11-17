MENU

Dimple Kapadia's mother, Betty Kapadia, hospitalised

Published: Nov 17, 2019, 10:20 IST | PTI | Mumbai

"She was admitted to the hospital on November 14. She is in the ICU," the hospital sources said, without divulging more details.

Akshay Kumar with Betty Kapadia. Pic/Yogen Shah
Akshay Kumar with Betty Kapadia. Pic/Yogen Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia has been admitted to Hinduja hospital in suburban Khar, sources said on Saturday.

"She was admitted to the hospital on November 14. She is in the ICU," the hospital sources said, without divulging more details.

Earlier in the day, there were rumours about Dimple being hospitalised after her daughter Twinkle and son-in-law Akshay Kumar were seen at the hospital. Workwise, Dimple will be seen next in renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet".

Akshay Kumar twinkle khanna dimple kapadia bollywood news Entertainment News

