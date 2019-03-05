Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia's film with Sunny Deol gets release date

bollywood

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia's debut film, titled Blank to release on May 3, 2019. The film also features Ishita Dutta and Karanvir Sharma

Karan Kapadia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karankapadiaofficial

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is Bollywood ready. The actress' nephew's film has been titled, Blank and is all set to release on May 3, 2019. The film also features Sunny Deol in a pivotal role. Karan Kapadia is the son of Dimple's late sister, Simple Kapadia. Karan learnt martial arts and horseriding as prep for the action thriller.

Another addition to this film is Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen as Kriti Kharbanda's boyfriend in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. He is said to be playing a pivotal role in the action thriller. Buzz is Akshay Kumar will do a cameo in Tony D'Souza's production.

Karan Kapadia is often seen hanging out with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. A few months ago, Akshay and Twinkle's son, Aarav Bhatia was seen partying with uncle Karan. Karan Kapadia had taken to his Instagram account to share pictures from that party. In the photo shared by Karan, Aarav looked like a complete 'desi munda'. Dressed in a shiny off-white kurta pyjama with the turban around his head, he stole the show in this picture. Mommy Twinkle Khanna had also approved of the photo on Instagram.

Carnival Motion Pictures and Ease My Trip present, an Echelon Production, produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Mr. Nishant Pitti, Mr. Vishal Rana, Mr. Tony D'souza and & Pictures, Blank starring Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in lead roles, directed by Behzad Khambata is all set to release on 3rd May 2019 and is a Panorama Studios Distribution nationwide release.

