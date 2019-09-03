Dimple Mehta the superwoman of Bollywood

Dimple Mehta from London is an ace fashion designer, music producer and a renowned make-up artist. Much popular in Bollywood Dimple provides solutions for all the hurdles and has built up a reputation on her clients making her the most trusted entrepreneur of the field.

Dimple Mehta is an accomplished owner of well-renowned brands naming “Dimple-Amrin, Dimple Mehta creations that include styling and remarkable makeovers”

Dimple Mehta has been practising fashion designing since 1996 launching her brand Dimple Mehta in 2011-2012 in Mumbai. ‘Dimple Mehta couture’ and ‘Dimple Amrin’ are the most talked about couture in Bollywood. Very famous amongst ace B-town divas. Her ability to intertwine the traditional classics with beautifully manifested European styling which imparts a certain characteristic gothic era look to the entire outfit. The creations mesmerize you, not just for the kind of vibrant hues and a special story that each of them offers, but also most importantly for the ‘comfort factor’ that they offer to its wearer. The ‘eye for detailing’ is pretty much evident in every corner of the fabric work and the bespoke fittings make it a perfect piece of garment for its wearer to cherish forever.

Being a music producer Dimple has provided 12 music videos and shorts films. Her latest short film ‘Shadows’ has been submitted for film festivals across the globe having to be nominated and has won several awards. Making her brand one of the most famed one globally.

