Dimuth Karunaratne injured Sri Lanka opener out of West Indies tour

Sri Lanka will begin the tour on May 30 with a three-day warm-up match, and the first Test starts on June 6 in Trinidad



Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka's injured opener Dimuth Karunaratne was left out of a 17-man squad for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Friday. Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal were included subject to fitness, the Sri Lankan board said.

Sri Lanka will begin the tour on May 30 with a three-day warm-up match, and the first Test starts on June 6 in Trinidad. Karunaratne, 30, fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament. The left-hander has played in 49 Tests and scored 3,186 runs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever