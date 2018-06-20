Dinesh Chandimal gets 1-Test ban for ball tampering

During a hearing video evidence was used in the presence of the Sri Lanka team management as well as the match officials, Chandimal admitted putting something in his mouth but wasn't able to recall what it was

Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended from his side's third and final Test against the Windies after he was found guilty of ball tampering during the second day's play of the second Test, which ended in a draw at Gros Islet on Monday.

