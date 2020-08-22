Search

Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal alliance turns five; shares post on Instagram

Updated: Aug 22, 2020, 12:18 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Dinesh Karthik Instagrammed this throwback picture (above) for his 865,000 followers.

Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika
India cricketer Dinesh Karthik expressed his wish to spend five decades and more with squash player wife Dipika Pallikal as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Dinesh Instagrammed this throwback picture for his 865,000 followers and captioned it: "Happy Fiversary @dipikapallikal! Here's to another 5 or MORE DECADES of us!!!"

 
 
 
Happy Fiversary @dipikapallikal! Here’s to another 5 or MORE DECADES of us!!! ð¤

A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019) onAug 20, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Meanwhile, Dipika wrote: "Happy Fiversary @dk00019! Here's to growing very very very old together!! Believe it or not, I do love you more than I love chocolate."

