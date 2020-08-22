Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal alliance turns five; shares post on Instagram
Dinesh Karthik Instagrammed this throwback picture (above) for his 865,000 followers.
India cricketer Dinesh Karthik expressed his wish to spend five decades and more with squash player wife Dipika Pallikal as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Dinesh Instagrammed this throwback picture for his 865,000 followers and captioned it: "Happy Fiversary @dipikapallikal! Here's to another 5 or MORE DECADES of us!!!"
View this post on Instagram
Happy Fiversary @dipikapallikal! Here’s to another 5 or MORE DECADES of us!!! ð¤
Meanwhile, Dipika wrote: "Happy Fiversary @dk00019! Here's to growing very very very old together!! Believe it or not, I do love you more than I love chocolate."
