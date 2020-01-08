Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal go on double date with Abhishek Nayar and Natasha in Turkey

India's squash ace Dipika Pallikal Karthik is using her free time well and is holidaying away with her cricketer husband Dinesh Karthik in Turkey.

That's not all, the sports couple went on a double date with none other than former Mumbai Ranji cricketer Abhishek Nayar and his wife Natasha. Abhishek Nayar is supposedly Dinesh Karthik's mentor.

Dipika Pallikal took to social media site Instagram and posted a photo of the four of them chilling out in Turkey and captioned it, 'Extended our double date and ended up in Turkey!'

View this post on Instagram Extended our double date and ended up in Turkey! A post shared by Dipika Pallikal Karthik (@dipikapallikal) onJan 5, 2020 at 6:48am PST

Dinesh Karthik is not part of the Indian squad at the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old batsman played his last ODI in July 2019 against New Zealand during the World Cup. Dinesh Karthik has played94 ODIs and scored 1,752 runs at an average of 30.20. Karthik has yet to score a century in ODIs. Meanwhile, in Tests, Karthik has played 26 matches and posted a total of 1,025 runs averaging at 25. Dinesh Karthik is the captain of the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Karthik played 14 matches in the 2019 IPL and scored 253 runs at an average of 31.62. He scored his highest ever IPL score (97) during this season.

Dinesh Karthik married Dipika Pallikal in 2015 after the couple were engaged for two years prior. Their wedding was conducted in both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.



