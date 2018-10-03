Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik's romantic getaway in California

other-sports

Dipika Pallikal shared a lovely picture of herself and husband Dinesh Karthik from a vacation in California, USA

Dipika Pallikal with husband Dinesh Karthik

India's ace squash star Dipika Pallikal posted this photograph from La Jolla, California with her cricketer husband Dinesh Karthik, who was the part of the Asia Cup-winning Indian squad, but is not a part of the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, on Instagram yesterday. She simply captioned the holiday picture with a heart emoji.

Dinesh Karthik married squash player Dipika Pallikal on August 18, 2015.

Dinesh Karthik was born in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, Karthik began playing cricket at the age of 10, after a two-year stint living in Kuwait, where his father Krishna Kumar worked. He did his schooling in FAIPS-DPS while in Kuwait. Karthik was taught by his father, a first-division cricketer from Chennai. Disappointed that his own career was hindered when he was forced by his family to put his education first, Karthik's father did not want his son to suffer the same way, and trained him hard from an early age.

Dinesh Karthik honed his reflexes at this young age by having his father throw hard leather balls at him at high speed. Initially he played in the youth teams for Tamil Nadu as a batsman who was learning to keep wickets, and was regarded by Robin Singh as having very high levels of fitness.

Dipika Pallikal was born in Chennai to a Malayali family. She is the daughter of Sanjiv and Susan Pallikal, originally from the state of Kerala. Her mother played international cricket for the Indian women's team. Dipika Pallikal Karthik played her first international squash tournament in London when she was in her sixth grade, and won several tournaments on the European Junior Squash Circuit

The couple has been sharing vacation pictures on social media ever since they got married.

