Dinesh Karthik gets a new look with the #BreakTheBeard challenge

What is synonymous with IPL and the boys? Nothing other than the #BreakTheBeard trend that binds all these players from across different countries, cultures and teams.

Recently, we saw Kieron Pollard taking cue from ‘brother’ Hardik Pandya to #BreakTheBeard and sport a French beard for his game against Rajasthan Royals. He shared a video on social media showing his before and after look which garnered quite a lot of praise.

And today, none other than KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is being seen finally shaving his beard and sporting the new Van Dyke look. Karthik went on to caption the video, "@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted. As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR @break_the_beard."

The captain looks nothing less than dapper in his van dyke-styled beard. We are sure fans will drool over his new look, as everyone has been waiting to see the wicketkeeper in his sharp style.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While CSK did well in the death overs to bowl out KKR for 167, the latter responded with a death over masterclass of their own to restrict CSK to 157/5.

Earlier this year, the captain was questioned over his bushy beard in lockdown by the West Indies cricketer Andre Russell and has finally taken the cue to #BreakTheBeard by none other than Polly himself.

Also: Watch video: Kieron Pollard shows off his new look, credits Hardik Pandya as inspiration

With all cricketers jumping on to the #BreakTheBeard trend, we can’t help but wonder which cricketer is next on the list. We are sure Polly and Karthik would be sharing more than a few style secrets with the rest of their IPL teammates.

Kolkata Knight Riders next face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Match 24 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on October 10th at Abu Dhabi, while defending champions Mumbai Indians face hot contenders Delhi Capitals in Match 27 of the tournament on October 11th at the same venue.

