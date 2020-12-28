Dinesh Karthik gets candid for wife Dipika Pallikal in latest Instagram photo

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and his squash player wife Dipika Pallikal are one of the most loved couples in the world of Indian sports in recent years.

Karthik and Dipika are one of the most active sports stars on social media platform Instagram as well as they often post some romantic photos of themselves as well as vacation photos, giving their fans a sneak peek into their personal lives.

Recently, Dipika Pallikal turned a photographer for her hubby Dinesh Karthik.

On Sunday, Karthik shared a picture for his one million followers on Instagram. It seems that Dipika asked him to pose for her camera which he happily did. He captioned it: "When @dipikapallikal asks you to pose for a candid. #SundayVibes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

The post received 49,494 'likes'.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news