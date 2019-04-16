World Cup 2019: Dinesh Karthik is not better than Rishabh, says Pant's coach

cricket

"Rishabh has got age on his side. I am sure he will get many chances in the future," Rishabh Pant's coach Sinha told mid-day yesterday

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the World Cup team came as a major surprise. The southpaw was tipped to be on the plane to England, but MSK Prasad's selection committee ultimately preferred the experienced Dinesh Karthik over the Delhi dasher.

Pant has long been touted as an understudy to Dhoni, whereas Karthik has been experimented for the No. 4 slot before being dropped to the lower order as the one to finish the game. "It was discussed among the selection committee that one of them [Pant or Karthik] will play in the XI, provided MS [Dhoni] is injured. In such a situation, in crunch matches, who is the best guy who can handle pressure? That is what went in favour of Karthik. Otherwise, Pant is full of talent, there is lot of time for him. It's unfortunate that he missed out," explained Prasad yesterday.

Tarak Sinha

Pant's childhood coach and mentor Tarak Sinha was disappointed. "They are taking a second wicketkeeper because of experience. He will play only in case of an emergency. I feel they [selectors] should have preferred a youngster. Karthik, 33 and Dhoni, 37, are around the same age. For how long will Karthik play after Dhoni retires? It's not that Karthik plays better than Pant. Rishabh has got chances on and off. He has not got enough chances in one-dayers. When you get more chances, it is fair to expect more. We should have invested in the future and not take a backward step.

"These were the same selectors, who had picked Rishabh to keep wicket and today if they are thinking like this, it is difficult to understand or say anything. I am disappointed, but Rishabh and I will work harder. "Rishabh has got age on his side. I am sure he will get many chances in the future," Sinha told mid-day yesterday.

