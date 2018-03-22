Dinesh Karthik is smiling away after being features in butter brand's new ad

Mar 22, 2018, 08:53 IST | A Correspondent

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who hammered an eight-ball 29 including a last-ball six, to help India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final to clinch the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who hammered an eight-ball 29 including a last-ball six, to help India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final to clinch the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka recently, was mighty pleased to see himself featured in the latest Amul commercial.

Yesterday, he tweeted this picture and wrote, "To be on this, was a childhood dream. Very happy. Grateful." Well, not as grateful as we are to you for that six, DK!

