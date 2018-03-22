Dinesh Karthik is smiling away after being features in butter brand's new ad

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who hammered an eight-ball 29 including a last-ball six, to help India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final to clinch the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka

Dinesh Karthik

Yesterday, he tweeted this picture and wrote, "To be on this, was a childhood dream. Very happy. Grateful." Well, not as grateful as we are to you for that six, DK!

