Dinesh Karthik misses wifey Dipika Pallikal and their holidays on her birthday. See photos

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to social media to wish wife Dipika Pallikal, who turned 29 on Monday.

Karthik took to social media site Instagram to share a couple of pictures for his 9,13,000 followers and wrote: "Going down memory lane to celebrate @dipikapallikal's big day! Happy birthday to the best squash player I know, missing you and our travels a lot!!! but ps #CatchFeelingsNotFlights unless absolutely necessary because it's corona times!!!"

Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is currently in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal found love in each other and got engaged in November 2013. Two years later in August 2015, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal Karthik tied the knot in traditional Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

Dipika Pallikal is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist as well as a two-time silver medallist. She has also won three bronze medals and a silver at the Asian Games. Dipka has a total of 11 titles in her squash career.

