Dinesh Karthik's big shots is no surprise: Surat-based mentor Desai

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik (R) and Washington Sundar (L) react after scoring the winning run to defeat Bangladesh by 4 wickets during the final Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on March 18, 2018. Pic/AFP

Team India's last-over hero in the Nidahas Trophy final has every reason to thank his Surat-based coach and mentor Apurva Desai. Since July 2016, Apurva has been training Karthik before every tournament.

"I had a four-day training session with him at the DY Patil Stadium [in Navi Mumbai] after he returned from South Africa. Our sessions include technical and tactical planning keeping in mind the conditions he's likely to face in a tournament," Desai told mid-day yesterday. On Sunday, Karthik hammered 29 runs off eight balls (three sixes, two fours) in a brute exhibition of power, which came as no surprise to Desai.

"I am not surprised with his power-hitting. DK is very sure about the areas he wants to hit the ball. As for that last-ball six, hitting it over covers might have been on his mind as he probably expected a yorker outside the off-stump," said Desai, who was introduced to Karthik by Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar. "Abhishek wanted to

sort out a few areas in DK's game and felt he needed my guidance. That's how I became his coach.

Abhishek and myself have been continuously working on things like his basic technique and strokeplay. For some matches, where DK needs specific adjustments, I travel to the city where he is playing and do sessions before the match," Desai signed off.

