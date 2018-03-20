Dinesh Karthik's wife Dipika Pallikal is proud of her 'superhero' husband

Dinesh Karthik scored a blistering 8-ball 29 and a last-ball six to help India to claim the Nidahas Trophy



Dipika Pallikal

India's squash star Dipika Pallikal has praised her husband Dinesh Karthik for his heroics in the Nidahas Trophy final in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Karthik scored a quickfire 29 including a last-ball six, to help India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to win the tri-nation series tournament.

Yesterday, she posted his picture on Instagram and wrote, "#proudwife." Earlier, she posted this picture story with the couple's pet dog Coco Chanel Karthik, with Karthik seen on a TV screen in the background. The story had a message written, "My dadda, my superhero."

