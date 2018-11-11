Dinesh Ramdin rues absence of senior players

cricket

When you look at our T20 players they are in demand all over the world, so yes, we are suffering in that aspect

Denesh Ramdin

Denesh Ramdin reckons that absence of their top players was a major reason for their defeat in the Twenty20 series against India. "It's difficult to build a team given the current scenario.

When you look at our T20 players they are in demand all over the world, so yes, we are suffering in that aspect. Our senior players did not turn up for the tour, and that's one of the reasons why we are 0-2 down in this series," Ramdin said ahead of the third T20I. Explosive batsmen Chris Gayle and spinner Sunil Narine were missing from the WI line-up.

"It's all about having food on the table. The players are good enough to be taken by a team in another part of the world, then I can't stop a player who's out there to improve."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever