Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan to get married on December 14

Dinesh Vijan

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan is all set to tie the knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 14. She is said to be from a non-industry background. Vijan's recent release is the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rai-starrer Stree. His earlier films include Raabta (2017), Badlapur (2015) and Cocktail (2012).

Having established that content-driven cinema is the driving force behind the film industry with his acclaimed offering, Stree, Dinesh Vijan gave mid-day an insight into the production model he's been following to take ownership of his films. Asserting that enjoying leeway with his movies allows him to complete creative freedom, he says that like he did with Stree, he will produce his forthcoming five films before considering selling them.

Recently, Dinesh wrapped up Made in China which stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar) and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film is being directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won an award for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. It is set to release in August next year.

