Dinesh Vijan to produce his next five films

bollywood

Asserting that enjoying leeway with his movies allows him complete creative freedom, Dinesh Vijan says that like he did with Stree, he will produce his forthcoming five films before considering selling them

Dinesh Vijan at the Jagran Cinema Summit

Having established that content-driven cinema is the driving force behind the film industry with his acclaimed offering, Stree, Dinesh Vijan gives mid-day an insight into the production model he's been following to take ownership of his films. Asserting that enjoying leeway with his movies allows him complete creative freedom, he says that like he did with Stree, he will produce his forthcoming five films before considering selling them.



Rajkummar Rao

"Via my company, Maddock Films, we want to make films that don't have a reference point. Today, producers can make contextually strong films on a lower production [scale]. A filmmaker can recover the money at the onset from [satellite, digital and music] partners, apart from self-funding part of the project. It is possible to shoot the entire film with this amount," Vijan says.



Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Ensuring that his stable puts in all the money for the film implies that Vijan can make a pitch for the final product. "This way, the person can see the product, and then buy it, which is a more honest approach."

His upcoming projects, he says, will be helmed on a similar production model. "We're half-way through the shooting of Made In China [starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy], while Luka Chuppi [featuring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan] has been wrapped up. We will decide on the distribution strategy soon. We don't want others to deal with the results of the risks we take."

