Dinesh wins first gold for India at Asian Body Building in Pune

Dinesh Singh

Dinesh Singh of Manipur gave India a rousing start, winning the gold medal in the men's junior section of the three-day 52nd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship that kicked off at the Balewadi Sports Complex here yesterday.

"This is for the entire country," said Singh, who finished with a silver medal in the 2017 Championships that were held in South Korea. Making his debut, Andhra Pradesh athlete Ravi Kumar added the bronze medal, while the silver went to Ly Gia Huy of Vietnam.

